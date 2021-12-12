First lady Dr. Jill Biden

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Correspondent Rita Braver visits with Dr. Jill Biden for a rare interview at Camp David, and travels with the first lady as she helps promote the administration's work. Braver also talks with President Joe Biden and the first lady about their life together, and joins them as they pay tribute to service members, and celebrate the holidays at the White House.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Serhant Shares a Peek at His Beautiful Christmas Tree

    Ryan Serhant is getting into the holiday spirit with a little help from his daughter, Zena. The Million Dollar Listing New York agent recently shared a peek at his family’s cheery holiday décor, revealing a first look at the giant, glittering Christmas tree in their Brooklyn home. Ryan took to his Instagram Stories to offer a glimpse at the impressively tall tree. The gorgeous, towering fir, positioned in between a set of windows, is fully illuminated with twinkling white lights and topped with

  • Tour the Most Gracious Homes Decked for the Holiday Season

    These are the homes we look back to for decorating inspiration each holiday season.

  • One of Fresno’s ‘rare and amazing’ adobe houses is under threat. Will city protect it?

    Historic Garcia Adobe has much to tell us. That is, if we care enough to listen. | Opinion

  • Miss Kentucky, now Miss USA, competes for Miss Universe this weekend. Here's what to know.

    A University of Kentucky graduate, Miss USA, will compete for Miss Universe Sunday in Israel. Here's where and when to watch her go for the title.

  • Designing a Christmas tradition

    Kurt Schlosser has annually created a different mannequin Christmas tree at the S. Monroe St. salon.

  • Highest-priced luxury homes sold in Greater Columbus, and recorded in early November

    The highest-priced luxury homes sold in Greater Columbus and recorded in early November includes a $2.150 million property in Delaware.

  • Rising Costs Mar Southwest Airlines' 5-Year Plan

    At its investor day on Wednesday, Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) laid out ambitious plans to return to industry-leading margins as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, while Southwest has a solid plan for growing revenue over the next few years, rising costs could make it hard for the low-fare airline to meet its profitability goals. Back in October, Southwest Airlines provided a rather dire forecast for the fourth quarter. As a result, Southwest told shareholders that it expected to report another quarterly loss.

  • The 10 Best Haircuts for Long Faces

    This one goes out to all our ladies with long faces. (Still not sure which face shape you have? Pause. Open a new tab. We’ll help you figure it out...

  • Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for Friday, Oct. 29 after 'technical difficulties'

    The jackpot was an estimated $22 million with a cash option of $15.4 million.

  • Here Are Walmart's New Year's Eve and Day Hours for 2022

    If you're looking for Walmart's New Years hours, we've got you covered! Here's everything you should know about when Walmart is open, both on New Years Eve and New Years Day 2022.

  • And Just Like That ... Showrunner Teases 'Many Obstacles' Ahead for Carrie Bradshaw After Shocking Death

    Michael Patrick King explained the reasoning behind the "daring" decision to kill off one of the show's beloved characters in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival

  • German cybersecurity watchdog issues red alert warning on software

    Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, on Saturday issued a red alert warning, its highest, on a flawed piece of widely-used software, saying it posed an "extremely critical threat" to web servers. The BSI said that although there was a security update for Log4j all products using it also needed to be adapted, recommending that companies and organisations implemented the measures outlined in the cyber security warning.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2022 With Added COLA

    Social Security is getting a big change this year -- in fact, the largest one in almost four decades. See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 -- What Dates to Watch Out For Find: How to Refinance a...

  • Colbert’s Version of ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Stars a Messy, Gossipy Sorting Hat (Video)

    If only this were in the actual "Harry Potter" anniversary show

  • Phoenix police officer who killed Ryan Whitaker reinstated

    A Phoenix police officer who killed Ryan Whitaker at his apartment door in 2020 was reinstated Thursday after the department attempted to fire him.

  • Ford will triple its output for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E

    Ford is reportedly pushing back the production start date of the Explorer and Aviator EVs to manufacture more Mustang Mach-Es.

  • Here's how much Louisiana Tech football is paying Sonny Cumbie, assistants

    Sonny Cumbie is officially the head coach at Louisiana Tech football after signing a five year deal that will last him through January 31, 2027.

  • UFC 269 video: Bruno Silva pummels Jordan Wright for 88-second TKO

    The middleweight bout between Bruno Silva and Jordan Wright at UFC 269 delivered on expectation of fireworks, even if it didn't last long.

  • Tornadoes rip through Kentucky, five other states

    A swarm of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and five other U.S. states in the Midwest and South, killing dozens of people. Officials said Saturday the path of destruction stretched more than 200 miles.Thunderstorms overnight produced an outbreak of tornadoes as the storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri into Tennessee and Kentucky, a state that was slammed by at least four tornadoes. The heavy winds derailed a. freight train in western Kentucky.Governor Andy Beshear: "This has been the most devastating event in our state's history. And for those that have seen it, what it's done here in Graves County and elsewhere, it is indescribable."The small western city of Mayfield was among the hardest hit with cars toppled and buildings leveled. A tornado ripped through a candle factory with over a 100 people inside. The roof collapsed, causing mass casualties. A resident directed traffic. "We have a major catastrophe at the candle factory, the jail, courthouse, and the number one fire station ... I wouldn't try to go anywhere in this cul-de-sac."In Monette, Arkansas near the Missouri border, a tornado ripped off part of the roof of a nursing home with 90 beds.A roof also partially collapsed at an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis, Missouri. Rescuers searched for people trapped in the rubble.Just west of Nashville Tennessee in the town of Kingston Springs, topped trees and power lines littered parts of the highway. The National Weather Service said it had received several dozen reports of tornadoes touching down in six states.

  • Manuel Santana, Spanish tennis trailblazer, dies at 83

    Manuel "Manolo" Santana, who reached No. 1 in the tennis rankings and was the first man from Spain to win a Grand Slam singles title, has died.