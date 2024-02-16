First lady Jill Biden arrives in Green Bay for visit, panel at Rail Yard Innovation District

GREEN BAY — First Lady Jill Biden landed in Green Bay on Friday afternoon and headed to the Rail Yard Innovation District where she'll participate in a roundtable discussion on career-oriented learning.

The first lady was joined on the trip by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

During her visit Friday, Biden is expected to highlight the Career-Connected High Schools (CCHS) grant program, which last month announced a $1.5 million investment to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for developing and expanding career-connected high school programs across the state.

The first lady arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Green Bay where she was met by Gov. Tony Evers and first lady of Wisconsin Kathy Evers, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Oneida Nation of Wisconsin Chairman Tehassi Hill.

Biden was recently in northeastern Wisconsin in October when she promoted cancer detection screenings and met with members of the Menominee Nation. She also attended the Oct. 9 NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society in Ashwaubenon

An educator herself, Biden teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College. She's been a professor there since 2009, according to the White House.

She's recently traveled the country promoting workforce training and career-connected learning programs, the White House said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also recently visited Wisconsin.

She isn't the only Biden making visits to the Dairy State. President Joe Biden has also been visiting ahead of the 2024 presidential election as Wisconsin tees up to be a critical battleground state in the race.

President Biden was in Milwaukee in December visiting the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce where he focused on economic growth under his administration. He returned to Wisconsin in January with a stop in Superior to announce new funding to replace the 60-year-old Blatnik Bridge on Interstate 535 that connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also just in Waukesha County in January to recognize the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling that was overturned in 2022.

