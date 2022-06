The Telegraph

Typical, isn’t it? You go years without an invasion and then two come along at once. President Zelensky had enough on his plate with the advancing Russian troops laying waste to the east of his country. Increasingly, the Ukrainian president has to contend with another army pouring across his border from the West: the legions of political leaders, celebrities and other groupies yearning to bask in his presence. In the inchoate field of “Zelensky-washing”, reflected glory is the best disinfectant.