First Lady Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees in trip to Slovakia on Mother's Day
First Lady Jill Biden visited a school in Slovakia hosting Ukrainian refugee students during her four-day trip to Europe to show support for Ukraine.
First Lady Jill Biden visited a school in Slovakia hosting Ukrainian refugee students during her four-day trip to Europe to show support for Ukraine.
People enjoyed live music, southern cuisine and mint juleps as they waited for the Kentucky Derby.
Complete your outdoor sanctuary with these outdoor dining sets.
The Ohio Democratic Party announced a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Mike DeWine (R), alleging redactions in the governor’s public schedule is a violation of the state’s public records law. The Democrats have alleged that the redactions may be evidence that DeWine was connected to a bribery scandal that involved a top Republican in the state…
Restaurants and grocery stores will be required to donate food they don’t use under Gainesville's newly proposed zero waste ordinance.
They say a mother’s love knows no bounds. That holds true for Elaine Haynes.
ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY, 2022, 03:09 PM Illia Samoilenko, an intelligence officer, said that the commander of the 36th Brigade of Ukrainian Marines, Volodymyr Baraniuk, decided to flee the encircled city of Mariupol, taking with him people, tanks and ammunition.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Carabinieri MIlano/FindMadeline.comJust a few days shy of what would be Madeleine McCann’s 19th birthday, a break in the case points to everyone’s worst fears: that the young Briton was abducted, sold and killed by a pedophile sex ring that worked in and around the Portuguese resort town where she disappeared 15 years ago.Thousands of tips and hundreds of sightings over the years led to dead ends until Christian Brückner was officially named a
Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:35 Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Serna landing boat near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island in the Black Sea. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Press Centre of the South Ukraine Defence forces, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Pivden: "Zmiinyi is not just another site of thrilling drama, record-breaking
ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY, 2022, 04:14 PM Two large landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been spotted at jetties in Sukharna Bay, which is part of the larger Bay of Sevastopol. One of them has external signs of damage.
Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins are unhappy after the Memphis Grizzlies' star was injured in Game 3 vs. Golden State Warriors in NBA playoffs.
Mary Trump criticized longtime activist and actress Susan Sarandon, who has become increasingly critical of the Democratic Party.
Supreme Court Justice chides the public to "live with" it, but that doesn't seem to be the route his wife took after the election.
I moved abroad to Ireland three years ago without a solid plan. I've learned a lot of things I wish I'd known, like how much money I needed to save.
Former President Donald Trump was so late he only got to watch the Derby itself, but posed for photos with everyone who went to the event, one attendee told the Herald-Leader.
"I won't get burned again, and I'm having a grand time wasting as much of their time as possible."View Entire Post ›
Diane Lane shared memories from the making of her Oscar-nominated thriller "Unfaithful" during a "Role Recall" interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
All team owner Justin Marks wanted to do was break out the 1991 Cup car for a few ceremonial laps.
The singer has been posting cheeky, beachy snaps for 10 million+ followers on Instagram
Even Thorbjorn Olesen’s stunning eagle-birdie climax to win the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry on Sunday could not silence the feverish DP World Tour chatter concerning who is seeking to play in the Saudis' first $25 million rebel event next month.
For the 2022 event, the 15-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith wore a vibrant dress crafted out of a loud '60s-inspired fabric, daisy platform jelly heels and a bold baby blue hat.