First Lady Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree from Pennsylvania
A family from Auburn, Pennsylvania, delivered the 2022 White House Christmas Tree to First Lady Jill Biden after winning the holiday contest.
First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above. This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and 13 feet across, comes from Paul…
The 20-year-old white fir came from Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
Christmas is in the air at the White House, as Jill Biden welcomed the official tree to kick off the start of the holiday season. The first lady was on hand for the customary arrival of the White House Christmas tree on Monday. Holding the hand of her 2-year-old grandson, Beau, Biden exclaimed, “I love…
