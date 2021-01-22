First Lady Jill Biden taught right up until leaving for presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

First lady Jill Biden has revealed she taught her class on the morning she and the president left for his inauguration in Washington DC.

Dr Biden told a virtual meeting with educators that she understood how difficult teaching during the pandemic was as she has been doing it herself.

“I know how hard it is, I am teaching hybrid this semester myself,” she said at the event.

“The one thing I love about educators is that we all help one another. I had to take the hybrid training and actually on Tuesday morning before we got on the plane to come to Washington I was actually teaching my class.”

Dr Biden has said she will continue to teach writing at the Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught full-time as second lady during the Obama administration.

She admitted on the call that she was finding it hard to adapt to her husband now being President Biden.

"Today, on our first working day, Joe, I mean it is funny to call him President Biden, Joe … signed an executive order to direct the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services to work together on safely reopening child care programmes and schools and they are going to do that by following the science.”

Dr Biden also talked about her feelings at walking into the White House with her husband.

“As you can imagine I am still feeling all of the emotions that yesterday inspired. The excitement and pride of all we accomplished together, hope for all we are going to do and most of all overwhelming gratitude for the trust and faith the American people have given to us.

“I am ready to get to work with you and the unions that support you everyday.”

