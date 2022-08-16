First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while on vacation in South Carolina
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 nine days after President Biden recovered from a rebound case.
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 nine days after President Biden recovered from a rebound case.
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in South Carolina with her family, including President Biden, and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday.
Jill Buden's positive test comes amid the president’s recovery.
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement released by her office. NBC News' Maura Barrett reports the first lady will be treated with Paxlovid and will isolate for at least five days at a private residence in South Carolina where she and President Joe Biden were vacationing.
As a close contact, President Joe Biden will be wearing a masked indoors when in close contact with others for the next 10 days.
The White House says first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "only experiencing mild symptoms." CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins Nikki Battiste and Vladimir Duthiers with latest on this developing story.
The performance as a team wasn't anything to right home about, but there were some individual efforts to celebrate. | From @CDPiglet
The Alabama football schedule includes Ole Miss on Nov. 12. Here's what Ole Miss does and doesn't have to go against the Crimson Tide.
#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't practice on Tuesday. More injury and absence updates here:
There’s a lot happening right now in the NFL. Which means that stories that otherwise would ping loudly on the PFT radar screen in the post-draft/pre-camp lull can easily be overlooked. Here’s one that had a hard time ascending above the noise of the first full weekend of the preseason. And it has drawn a [more]
The Boston Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.
Dr. Eric Kutscher, a New York City primary care physician, said his patients are struggling to get tested and vaccinated.
OpEd: In June and July, two children died after they had been institutionalized in one of Kentucky’s residential treatment centers. It should not have happened.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home, where they seized classified documents. "If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing. Trump's Republican allies in recent days have ramped up their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the document, which would reveal the evidence that prosecutors showed to demonstrate they had probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Trump's home -- the standard they had to meet to secure the search warrant.
Reduce the hassle of household chores with practical hacks and tools that save you time and streamline your daily routine.
Pundits originally predicted that overturning Roe wouldn’t have much impact on November’s elections. But the summer is suggesting otherwise.
Richard "Bigo" Barnett, an Arkansas man photographed propping his feet up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has charged donors $100 for photos of him with his feet on a desk while under house arrest
Although the Inflation Reduction Act will be the largest federal action ever taken to confront climate change, it will fall short of the U.S.'s pledge to reduce emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. Here's how the country could close that gap.
Here’s what you need to know about bug bite treatment; doctors share their tips for addressing minor and severe bites along with warning signs people should watch for and note.
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis throughout their lives
Beats and Kim Kardashian just dropped a new collection of the Fit Pro earbuds designed with Kim's signature minimalist aesthetic. Here's where to buy them.