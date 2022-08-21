First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID

First lady Jill Biden is out of isolation after testing negative twice from COVID-19, her office said Sunday.

Biden, 71, first tested positive Tuesday while vacationing with her family in South Carolina, and has remained isolated since then.

The first lady, who is double-vaccinated and received two boosters, experienced mild “cold-like” symptoms and was treated with Paxlovid.

Biden will return home to Delaware later Sunday, her spokeswoman said.

The Northern Virginia Community College English professor caught the virus just weeks after her husband experienced a Paxlovid rebound after coming out of his own quarantine.

President Joe Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Saturday night, according to the White House.

