First lady Jill Biden to travel to Green Bay on Friday, visit Rail Yard Innovation District

GREEN BAY — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Green Bay on Friday, visiting the Rail Yard Innovation District to highlight efforts to expand career-oriented learning in high school and college, according to the White House.

Biden was recently in northeastern Wisconsin in October when she promoted cancer detection screenings and met with members of the Menominee Nation. She also attended the Oct. 9 NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society in Ashwaubenon.

Biden is an educator herself, teaching English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College. She's been a professor there since 2009, according to the White House.

She's recently been traveling the country promoting workforce training and career-connected learning programs, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has also been making visits to the state ahead of the 2024 presidential election as Wisconsin tees up to be a critical battleground in the race.

He was in Milwaukee in December visiting the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce where he focused on economic growth under his administration.

President Biden returned to Wisconsin in January with a stop in Superior to announce new funding to replace the 60-year-old Blatnik Bridge on Interstate 535 that connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also just in Waukesha County in January to recognize the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling that was overturned in 2022.

