First lady Jill Biden unveils the White House's 'We The People' themed holiday decorations
First lady Jill Biden shows off "We The People" inspired holiday decor in the White House.
First lady Jill Biden shows off "We The People" inspired holiday decor in the White House.
This year’s White House holiday decor is taking a cue from the Constitution, decking the halls with the theme, “We the People.” Jill Biden unveiled the theme for the annual decorating tradition on Monday, saying in a statement that her hope for the White House’s seasonal makeover was to “capture the spirit embodied in the…
First lady Jill Biden revealed the White House's holiday decorations on Nov. 28, meant to make visitors feel warm and at home.
The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing
WASHINGTON (AP) — “We the People” is Jill Biden's holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion's public spaces into a winter wonderland. “The soul of our nation is, and has always been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady said at a White House event honoring the volunteers who decorated over Thanksgiving weekend. "And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.”
"I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that's not surprising," said Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center.
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
So far, we've heard a lot about Hunter Biden's laptop. Maybe the plan is inside the computer?
First lady Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, announcing the theme as "We the People." More than 150 volunteers from across the country spent a week helping to decorate the inside and outside of the White House with 25 wreaths, 77 Christmas trees and over 83,615 holiday lights. There is also a gingerbread White House that was made out of 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of royal icing, according to the office of the first lady.
The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf
Updated as of 11/28/2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET
Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her 6-month-old daughter, Eloise.
There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender. Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns. Necheles was seeking permission to confront Bender with records showing he spent more time working on tax returns for the Trump Corporation, the company’s main subsidiary, than he led on.
A body language expert broke down Queen Camilla's vibes around Prince William and Kate Middleton, and said she is visibly anxious.
"I'm sorry, I have no control over technology," Behar said.
Elon Musk needs more recruits at Twitter, explains one leadership expert.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors on Tuesday, under the direction of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, argued to the 11th Circuit Court that they should immediately shut down the Special Master process created by Judge Aileen Cannon. Under that process, former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to challenge the search warrant executed at his office and residence long before he is indicted. Virtually no other criminal defendant has ever been given that opportu
To ensure your home decor has longevity, we have garnered expert tips, ideas, inspiration and advice from interior designers and the Homes & Gardens team. Between us, we have covered every space indoors and out... and we will keep adding more home decor inspiration so that you can continue to perfect your interior design skills. If you are looking for clever decorating ideas, useful home decor tips or simple home ideas to make your house feel homey and look beautiful, these rooms, and accompanying expert advice, are for you.
Qatar World Cup organizers banned beer sales in the tournament’s eight stadiums just two days before the event kicked off.
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After teased the possible end of Angela and Michael's marriage — because of Angela's TikTok crush
"The case for owning equities is the strongest now than it has been in all of 2022," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said, predicting a major stock rally on deck.