First Lady Jill Biden to visit the Carolinas

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to travel to North and South Carolina on Friday.

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda to highlight how the President’s economic policies benefit hardworking Americans, the First Lady will be visiting Forsyth Technical Community College.

She will be joined by Governor Roy Cooper.

The First Lady will then make remarks at a political finance event for the Biden Victory Fund in Raleigh.

She is then expected to visit South Carolina to participate in two political events.

