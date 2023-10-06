First lady Jill Biden to visit northeastern Wisconsin on Monday and Tuesday

WASHINGTON – First lady Jill Biden will spend two days in northeastern Wisconsin early next week to promote cancer detection screenings during a Monday Night Football watch party before meeting with members of the Menominee Nation the next day.

Biden plans to fly to Green Bay on Monday evening to join an NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society, the White House said in an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Her visit is part of the White House's Cancer Moonshot initiative, a national cancer-prevention effort first launched when Joe Biden was vice president.

(The Green Bay Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday.)

On Tuesday, the first lady will tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill in Neopit to learn more about the tribe's "approach to community education and sustainable development" and forest management, the White House said. Later that day, she will participate in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit in Keshena.

The Menominee Nation over the summer received $2 million to build a lending program for small businesses as part of a White House business support program aimed at native tribes.

The visit to Wisconsin is the second for Jill Biden in just under two months. She visited Madison in late August to promote the Biden administration's cancer prevention and detection initiatives and attend a fundraiser for Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is up for re-election in 2024. At the time, Biden toured the laboratory of Exact Sciences, the makers of Cologuard, an at-home screening test for colorectal cancer.

Next week's stop also signals a continued focus from the Biden administration on Wisconsin, a perennial swing state and potential tipping-point state, in the run up to the 2024 election. President Joe Biden visited Milwaukee ahead of the Republican presidential primary debate in mid-August, and Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the state earlier that same month.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: First lady Jill Biden to visit northeastern Wisconsin