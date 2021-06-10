First lady Jill Biden wears jacket with ‘love’ written on the back

Associated Press

The United States' image around the world has improved sharply since President Joe Biden took office, according to new surveys conducted in 16 countries, including many long-standing allies of the U.S. The Pew Research Center surveys show majorities of the citizens across the countries — more than 6 in 10 in each — express confidence in Biden to “do the right thing” in world affairs. Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday on the first leg of his first overseas trip, hoping to reestablish the United States' global standing and reinforce partnerships with key European allies.