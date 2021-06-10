First lady Jill Biden wears jacket with ‘love’ written on the back
During her visit to Cornwall, England, with the president on Thursday, first lady Jill Biden wore a jacket with the word “love” written on the back. In describing the jacket, Dr. Biden said, “I think we’re bringing love from America.” She later added that she and President Biden have been looking forward to the trip for weeks and are also looking forward to meeting with Queen Elizabeth.