First Lady Melania Trump focused on getting a photo shoot completed as a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the US Capitol, report says

Sophia Ankel
First Lady Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump arrives at a roundtable on sickle cell disease in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • First Lady Melania Trump was focused on finished a photo project for her coffee table book as a mob of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday, according to a CNN report.

  • A White House source told the news outlet that Melania — who has not yet commented on the events — is mentally "checked out" and doesn't want to "get involved" anymore.

  • The first lady and Trump's adult children have been avoiding the spotlight since the violent events unfolded this week.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

As images of a violent mob breaking into the US Capitol consumed airwaves, First Lady Melania Trump was focused on getting a photoshoot completed at the White House, according to a report by CNN. 

The first lady is reportedly working on a coffee table book about decorative items she's restored in the president's residence and was overseeing a photoshoot for the project as the violent events unfolded only two miles away.

"Photos were being taken of rugs and other items in the Executive Residence and the East Wing," a source familiar with the first lady's schedule told CNN.

Read more: Secret Service experts are speculating in group chats about how Trump might be hauled out of the White House if he won't budge on Inauguration Day

But as the news came in that Trump supporters were storming the Capitol Building, Melania - together with White House chief usher Timothy Harleth - was reportedly just focused on getting the job done.

When asked by aides whether she wanted to release a statement calling for peace and calm, the first lady chose to say nothing and remained silent.

Another White House source told CNN that this was because she is mentally "checked out" and "just isn't in a place mentally or emotionally anymore where she wants to get involved." 

Melania has already been making plans to leave the White House for several weeks now, with close sources previously telling CNN that "she just wants to go home." 

The first lady has been avoiding the spotlight since a mob of Trump supporters sieged the US Capitol on Wednesday. 

The rioters wanted to stop the counting of Electoral College votes that confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Even though lawmakers had to be evacuated to safety because the mob was breaking into the Senate chamber, the vote still went ahead several hours later.

By the evening, the first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, had resigned.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration," Grisham told ABC News.

White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta also resigned Wednesday. Both Grisham and Niceta were among the longest-serving Trump administration officials. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

