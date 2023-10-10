First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses Ukrainians on World Mental Health Day

As Ukraine and the world commemorated World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, First Lady Olena Zelenska of Ukraine delivered a poignant message, emphasizing the critical significance of prioritizing mental well-being, particularly in the midst of ongoing conflict and adversity.

In a video message shared on social media, Zelenska once again emphasized the significance of preserving one's mental health. She stressed that to safeguard the resilience of the nation, it is crucial to maintain personal resilience as well.

"Due to the Russian invasion, Ukrainians live with daily stress,” said Zelensk.a “Caring for our mental well-being is as essential as our physical safety.”

“We often use the word 'resilience' when speaking about Ukraine and its defenders. It is one of the components of mental health — the ability to endure challenges and live fully and qualitatively.

“Therefore, to preserve the resilience of the country, we must each preserve our own. Learn not to remain silent but to analyze your feelings and talk about them. Do not hesitate to seek help.”

In her message, Zelenska also reminded the public about the nationwide mental health program "How Are You?", which was created to ensure that everyone can seek assistance when they need it.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine