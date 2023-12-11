First Lady responds to Klitschko’s veiled criticism of Zelenskyy

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko "should mind his own business" and not criticize President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska said in an interview with BBC Ukraine on Dec. 11. Klitschko recently made a comment suggesting that Ukraine risks sliding into “authoritarianism.”

The First Lady said that Klitschko "has a lot of responsibilities that need attention" and "everyone should focus on their own work."

"I would actually advise anyone who speaks out to also think about what consequences this will have on the morale of Ukrainians in the first place," said Zelenska.

The mayor’s comments came in a recent interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel, where he expressed concerns about Ukraine’s trajectory — warning that the nation is “moving towards authoritarianism” and risks resembling Russia.

In response to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko’s recent comments on “authoritarianism in Ukraine,” Defense Minister Rustem Umerov defended President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News on Dec. 5, praising him as “visionary and courageous [leader] for remaining in Ukraine and fighting.”

