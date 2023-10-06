First lady tours mechatronics lab, early learning center in visit to Dutchess County

First lady Jill Biden toured two educational sites during a visit to Dutchess County on Friday as the first stop on the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America tour.

First, she visited the mechatronics program at the Dutchess Community College site in Fishkill, even helping to cut a blue ribbon to officially launch it.

In the afternoon, she visited the DAY ONE Early Learning Community Center in Poughkeepsie.

The multi-week tour hopes to surface how President Joe Biden's Investing in America Agenda is "benefitting communities across the country," according the first lady's Office. The Investing in America agenda includes legislations such as American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act. Friday was also National Manufacturing Day.

First lady touts mechatronics' role in growing Hudson Valley industry

Biden, a teacher herself, spoke forcefully and respectfully about the importance of both Dutchess County programs.

Mechatronics has been described as an intersection of mechanical, electrical and control systems, and computers. The aim of labs like Dutchess Community College's is to train technicians and help fill labor shortages companies like chip manufacturer OnSemi might be experiencing. Those who complete the program will go on to make everything from display screens to jet engines and semi-conductors.

The program at the college was funded in part by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who accompanied Biden on her trip to Dutchess County, said the program will "create pathways to careers."

Biden said she learned from her husband's father that "a job isn't just a paycheck, it's about dignity."

"Joe and I understand the middle class, because we came from the middle class," Biden said.

Jill Biden sees Poughkeepsie teacher apprenticeship program in action

"My name is Jill," the first lady said as she received the ball passed to her inside DAY ONE Early Learning Community center Friday afternoon.

"Hi, Jill!" the children gathered around her exclaimed in unison.

DAY ONE, launched in 2018, is on its way to training 200 early childhood teachers and provides early childhood education. In one of its classrooms, the first lady took part in a game. Children passed a ball around and introduced themselves as each one received it.

She also talked to some of the apprentice teachers. The center's approach to elevating child care comes through DAY ONE's Teacher Apprenticeship Program, an 11-week program for those interested in teaching in early childhood classrooms. The program has so far produced 40 early childhood educators and daycare professionals in two years. The goal is to place 200 DAY ONE teachers in the city of Poughkeepsie and Dutchess County over five years.

"I thought it was a great way to get my foot in the door," one of the teachers told Biden.

Biden applauds Poughkeepsie program for helping children 'thrive'

Biden later had a chance to address the parents of the students, as well as teachers and other supporters of the program.

"When a child is born, we look into their eyes and see endless possibilities," Biden said.

Programs like DAY ONE, she said, help deliver those possibilities.

"You're doing all these amazing things in your community," Biden said. "I'm so grateful for all the hard work to help the children in this community thrive, that you're making programs like this a reality."

Biden echoed the sentiments of other speakers at the school Friday when she noted one of the biggest challenges for parents is paying for child care, which sometimes might discourage them from going to work.

She said President Joe Biden "has made child care a top priority," along with universal pre-kindergarten.

"Together we will unlock those infinite possibilities that exist in every child," Biden said, "and give their parents and their educators the chance to keep reaching for a better future for us all."

