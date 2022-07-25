First Lady of Ukraine Accepts Computer Donation From HP Inc. for Ukrainian Children and Healthcare Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. --News Direct-- HP Inc.

HP’s Meredith Singer, Ukraine Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, HP’s Amy Burke, GBC Executive Director of the Global Business Coalition for Education Justin Van Fleet.

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ – First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, met with representatives from HP Inc. and the Global Business Coalition for Education, at the Ukraine House cultural center in Washington, D.C. this week, to accept a donation of technology and learning material headed to Ukraine to support thousands of students, teachers, and healthcare practitioners.

HP’s "Digital Equity for Ukraine” initiative is a $30 million partnership with Global Business Coalition for Education that will put computers and learning materials in the hands of people who need them.

“The Ukrainian people have demonstrated incredible courage in the face of unimaginable circumstances, and we are grateful for the leadership of First Lady Olena Zelenska and others seeking to end this war,” said Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc. “HP continues to mobilize resources to support Ukraine. Through our partnership with the Global Business Coalition for Education, we will put personal computers in the hands of students and families who have been displaced from their homes and classrooms. This moment demands that we all take actions to support those in need.”

The computers will be distributed to organizations on the ground aiding Ukrainians by partnering with the Global Business Coalition for Education, an initiative of the global children’s charity Theirworld. HP will provide computers to the nonprofit organizations. Additionally, Microsoft will provide software support for the nonprofits receiving the computers.

In coordination with the Ukrainian government, about one-half of the donated computers will go to the many civilians displaced within the country and the other half to Ukrainian refugees displaced outside of Ukraine.

“We are very grateful for HP’s and the Global Business Coalition for Education’s support,” said Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine. “Their efforts and contribution will help students in Ukraine and beyond continue learning and prepare for the future, like any other youth in the world.”

Since February, millions of Ukrainians have had their lives upended by Russia’s invasion. Nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, according to the United Nations, often leaving only with what they could carry.

Vulnerable children are caught in the middle of war – fleeing their homes, communities, and schools. The Ukrainian government says more than 2,000 educational institutions have been hit by bombs or shelling. Now, millions of Ukrainian students are learning remotely both inside and outside the country.

"Education is one of the first things lost and last things restored during a crisis,” said Justin van Fleet, President of Theirworld and Executive Director of the Global Business Coalition for Education. “This is why we are so glad to collaborate with HP and Microsoft to provide resources to Ukrainian students so they can continue learning.

HP has been increasingly vocal on the notion that digital equity is a human right, committing to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people around the world by 2030. And while devices are essential, they are only one piece of the equation. HP is also investing in teacher training and educational materials, including translating the HP Online Teaching Assistant to Ukrainian, to support educators who are now teaching remotely.

To date, the HP Foundation has delivered more than $3 million in grants to provide essential food, clothing, and shelter materials to Ukrainian refugees, and continues to match donations made by HP employees.

About HP Inc.HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About the Global Business Coalitions for EducationThe Global Business Coalition for Education is a movement of businesses committed to ending the global education crisis and unleashing the potential of the next generation. Established as an initiative of the global children’s charity Theirworld in 2012, the Global Business Coalition for Education is committed to bringing together the expertise and resources of the business community with the campaign for global education and Sustainable Development Goal 4. Visit www.gbc-education.org

