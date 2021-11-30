First Lady unveils White House holiday decorations

Good Morning America

A former deputy public guardian in California, at the center of controversy over care and services provided to adults who suffered years of abuse, said she would cooperate with an investigation into the treatment of all 13 Turpin children, after they were rescued from their parents four years ago and placed into the care of the social services systems in Riverside County. "I have no issue submitting any and all necessary proof to the law firm or departments charged with this investigation," Vanessa Espinoza, the deputy public guardian who had been assigned to work with the seven adult Turpin children, wrote in a statement on her Facebook page on Saturday.