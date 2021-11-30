First Lady unveils White House holiday decorations

MarketWatch
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Gifts from the Heart” is the theme of President Joe Biden’s first White House Christmas. First lady Jill Biden was scheduled on Monday to unveil decorations matching the theme, said to be inspired by people the couple met as they traveled the country this year. “The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace,” the Bidens write in a commemorative 2021 White House holiday guidebook.