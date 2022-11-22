First Lady welcomes White House Christmas tree
First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree outside the White House residence Monday afternoon, calling the tree "beautiful." (Nov. 21)
The 20-year-old white fir came from Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above. This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and 13 feet across, comes from Paul…
