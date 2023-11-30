First Lady Zelenska named Top 25 most influential women of 2023 in Heroes category – Financial Times

Olena Zelenska was included in the top 25 most influential women in the world according to the Financial Times

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, was named as one of the world’s Top 25 most influential women of 2023 by the Financial Times.

Recognized in the category of Heroes, Zelenska was nominated by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

In a brief nominating essay, Kallas commended the First Lady’s honesty.

"A screenwriter by profession, she knows how not to mince her words while remaining disarmingly human,” Kallas wrote.

“Four months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenska told a journalist: ‘None of us are OK.’ She knows what it is like to wake up to see your homeland invaded by an imperialist neighbor; not to know when, or if, you will next see your loved ones; how to find the strength to fight for freedom, despite it all.”

“Like her husband, Zelenska has become a global symbol of resilience. Her leadership in addressing mental health for Ukrainians during war is vital. Her work shining a light on the suffering and deportations of Ukrainian children by Russia brings back memories of my own family history; Russians deported my mother to Siberia when she was a baby.”

“Estonia has partnered with Zelenska’s foundation to build family homes for children whom Russian bombs have turned into orphans. She is remarkable in her attention to detail and her ability to listen. The world should now listen to Zelenska and give Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia and end the suffering.”

Joining Zelenska in the Heroes category are other notable figures such as American tennis player Coco Gauff, Tanzanian leader and diplomat Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Hungarian-American scientist and biochemist Katalin Karikó, former Taiwan Democratic Progressive party staffer Chen Chien-Jou, and Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Women chosen by the Financial Times were grouped into three categories: Heroes, Creators, and Leaders.

Noteworthy individuals in the Creators category include actor and producer Margot Robbie, singer Beyoncé, American writer and poet Barbara Kingsolver, and designer Phoebe Philo.

The Leaders category includes American engineer and business leader Mira Murati, American actor and leader of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike Fran Drescher, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Swiss politician Karin Keller-Sutter.



