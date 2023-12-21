First Lady Zelenska praises support from counterparts at year-end review summit

Olena Zelenska talked about the video meeting with the participants of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska wrote in a Telegram post on Dec. 21 about the support for Ukraine provided by the participants of the third First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit and how they were inspired by the event.

The year-end video meeting of the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit has taken place, Olena Zelenska said. The participants of the video meeting were the husband of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Bo Tengberg, the First Lady of Estonia, Sirje Karis, the First Lady of Serbia, Tamara Vucic, and others. They shared what projects in Ukraine and about Ukraine they are supporting and what results they have achieved over the past year.

The husband of the Prime Minister of Denmark and filmmaker Bo Tengberg is working on a documentary series about the impact of the war on Mykolaiv and its residents, the First Lady of Estonia is working on cooperation with Zhytomyr Oblast, the wife of the Prime Minister of Spain, María Begoña Gómez Fernández, reported on the active work of the embassies of Ukraine and Spain to integrate Ukrainian children into Spanish society, and the husband of the President of Slovenia, Aleš Musar, reported on the first stage of training Ukrainian trainers in Moldova to provide psychosocial assistance to children.

"The Summit is becoming a permanent platform ready to respond to the humanitarian challenges of today," Zelenska said.

“We can say that this is our renewed mission. And as we have already found out, the challenges facing all people of the world are very similar. Our Summit has already found its own formula for resilience: in cooperation, shared values, and helping those in need. Let's keep working.”

