1st large storm of 2019 to spread rain, ice and snow from Texas to New England late this week

The stormy pattern that began the last week of 2018 will continue into 2019 as the first major storm of the new year will spread a large swath of rain and some ice and snow from the southern Plains to the northeastern United States later this week.
The storm threatens to restrict travel as millions head home from their holiday ventures and return to work and school.
The same storm producing snow in the Southwest through Tuesday will reorganize over the southern Plains on Wednesday, travel northeastward Thursday and Friday, and then push off the Atlantic coast this weekend.
Storm to bring risk of heavy snow, dangerous ice, flooding to South Central states
Just enough cold air may sneak in at low levels of the atmosphere to produce a swath of ice and a wintry mix from portions of central Texas to parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The risk of at least some ice may extend as far south as the Hill Country near San Antonio. The Dallas metro area may be in the cross hairs of an ice storm, while Oklahoma City may see a sizable wintry mix that includes ice and snow.
A swath of accumulating snow is likely on the northwestern flank of the ice storm from parts of northwestern Texas to northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.
Enough rain may fall from a portion of the Texas coast to the lower Mississippi Valley to aggravate flooding.
Many small streams and large rivers are running well above average for this time of the year. Some rivers have been and will remain above flood stage.
This graphic shows where the heaviest rain is likely to fall with the storm from Wednesday night to Friday. However, some rain will fall farther north to the Ohio Valley and drenching rain is also likely to reach the Northeast to end the week.
Storm to impact Ohio Valley, Southeast from Thursday to Friday
The area of ice may disappear over the Mississippi and Ohio valleys as the structure of the storm changes and less cold air is likely to be found in the lowest part of the atmosphere.
There may be a sharp northern edge to the rain area, which may limit the amount of snow on the storm's northern flank over the Midwest. Rain may stay south of Chicago and Detroit.
However, rain may change to wet snow in part of this area as the storm moves along and colder air is drawn in on the back side.
Drenching rain will be a major factor with this storm over parts of the Southeast and Ohio Valley.
These areas, like that of the South Central states, may receive enough rain to cause urban, small stream flooding and renew some river flooding.
Storm to bring rain and some ice and snow to Northeast at week's end
The bulk of the storm is forecast to affect the Northeast from Friday to Saturday.
A lack of Arctic air will limit the amount of snow and ice in the Northeast, which has been the case for the past several storms. For cities such as Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., this would be a rain event and not snow.
Just enough cold air may be present to allow some ice and snow at times in parts of upstate New York, northern Pennsylvania and New England.
Similar to the Midwest, enough cold air may be drawn into the storm at the end to bring a change to wet snow over the higher elevations of the central Appalachians.
Severe weather possible in southeastern US
As is the case with most potent storms that track well inland and pull warm and humid air northward, this feature may carry the risk of severe thunderstorms as well.
The possibility of heavy, gusty and perhaps locally severe storms will extend from the lower Mississippi Valley during late Thursday and Thursday night and on Friday along the southern Atlantic Seaboard.
At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather may stem from strong wind gusts and flash flooding. However, when severe thunderstorms occur there is almost always a chance of a tornado being spawned.
