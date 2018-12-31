1st large storm of 2019 to spread rain, ice and snow from Texas to New England late this week

The stormy pattern that began the last week of 2018 will continue into 2019 as the first major storm of the new year will spread a large swath of rain and some ice and snow from the southern Plains to the northeastern United States later this week.

The storm threatens to restrict travel as millions head home from their holiday ventures and return to work and school.

The same storm producing snow in the Southwest through Tuesday will reorganize over the southern Plains on Wednesday, travel northeastward Thursday and Friday, and then push off the Atlantic coast this weekend.

Storm to bring risk of heavy snow, dangerous ice, flooding to South Central states

Just enough cold air may sneak in at low levels of the atmosphere to produce a swath of ice and a wintry mix from portions of central Texas to parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The risk of at least some ice may extend as far south as the Hill Country near San Antonio. The Dallas metro area may be in the cross hairs of an ice storm, while Oklahoma City may see a sizable wintry mix that includes ice and snow.



A swath of accumulating snow is likely on the northwestern flank of the ice storm from parts of northwestern Texas to northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Enough rain may fall from a portion of the Texas coast to the lower Mississippi Valley to aggravate flooding.

Many small streams and large rivers are running well above average for this time of the year. Some rivers have been and will remain above flood stage.



This graphic shows where the heaviest rain is likely to fall with the storm from Wednesday night to Friday.





Storm to impact Ohio Valley, Southeast from Thursday to Friday

The area of ice may disappear over the Mississippi and Ohio valleys as the structure of the storm changes and less cold air is likely to be found in the lowest part of the atmosphere.

There may be a sharp northern edge to the rain area, which may limit the amount of snow on the storm's northern flank over the Midwest. Rain may stay south of Chicago and Detroit.