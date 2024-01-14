First and last babies of the year welcomed at Southeastern Medical Center

CAMBRIDGE — The first baby of the new year, Violet Belle McQuain, was born at OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge at 9:25 p.m. on ​Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Violet is the daughter of Michelle Justice and Austin McQuain of Cambridge and she is their first child.

Michelle said while she wasn’t expecting to welcome her baby on New Year’s Day, she had a good experience.

The last baby born at Southeastern Medical Center in 2023 was Waylen Enzo Yontz, welcomed by parents Sadie and Ethan Yontz at 12:38 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The Yontz family has three other children and resides in Senacaville. “My experience was fantastic,” Sadie said. “I could not have asked for anything better.”

Submitted by Keely Stockwell with OhioHealth

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: New Years baby welcomed at Southeastern Medical