"For the first and last time": Ukrainian State Border Guards address conscripted Russians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 10:46

Ukrainian border guards have appealed to enlisted Russians, urging them not to enter Ukraine.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: "For the first and last time," the message immediately emphasises. The border guards addressed the representatives of Russia in their language.

They call on the Russians to avoid conscription or to surrender.

Quote: "Your special operation has dragged on for 3 days. And your bunker leader [Putin] has proclaimed your disposal ... excuse me, mobilisation. During the seven months of this war, you should have understood that we will not give up a single metre of our land. Sixty thousand of your compatriots are successfully fertilising Ukrainian black soil. No matter how much more cannon fodder comes to Ukraine, it won't change anything."

