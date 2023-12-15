First Leopard 2 tanks repaired in Lithuania to return to Ukraine

The first Leopard 2 tanks had been repaired in Lithuania and would be sent back to the front lines in Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 15.

Ukraine has received dozens of German-made Leopard 2 tanks in military support from partners, with many already seeing combat.

Lithuania set up a repair hub for A5 and A6 models damaged in Ukraine, the only European country to do so.

"Having arrived from the frontlines, these tanks are now ready to make an impactful return," the ministry wrote on the social media platform X.

Two repaired Leopard tanks were test-driven on Dec. 15 to showcase the result of the work, the AFP reported.

These tanks are among the first repaired in Lithuania and are expected to reach Ukraine next month.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas praised the Lithuanian military and German defense industry for their work on the tanks.

A repair center for other Leopard 2 models has also been opened in Poland, with a batch of tanks arriving in Gliwice earlier in December.

