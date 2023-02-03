The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering First of Long Island is for revenues of US$115m in 2023, implying a small 7.9% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to fall 19% to US$1.70 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$129m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 7.9% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - First of Long Island is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that First of Long Island's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on First of Long Island, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple First of Long Island analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

