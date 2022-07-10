The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase First of Long Island's shares on or after the 13th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First of Long Island has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of $17.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First of Long Island's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether First of Long Island has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First of Long Island paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at First of Long Island, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. First of Long Island has delivered 6.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First of Long Island? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. First of Long Island ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First of Long Island is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for First of Long Island and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

