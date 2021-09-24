First Look: The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Is Ready to Compete in Motorsport and on the Street

We’re delighted that MV Agusta has just revealed details about its stunning new F3 RR. With the demise of the F4 a couple of years ago, the 800 cc F3 is MV Agusta’s highest capacity sports motorcycle, but it’s a machine that has never had a class to compete in.

That’s about to change for 2022, as the World Supersport Championship is set to revamp its rules to allow 800 cc three-cylinder and 900 cc twin-cylinder machines in the series to compete against the aging 600 cc four-cylinder contingent.

This news gave MV Agusta all the impetus it needed to give the F3 RR a thorough makeover, and if it goes as fast as it looks on the track, the other manufacturers may have a problem on their hands. MV Agusta is claiming 147 hp from the now Euro 5-compliant, 798 cc three-cylinder motor, a figure bolstered to 153 hp when the bike is fit with the optional Race Kit package that includes an ECU upgrade and an ultra-loud Akrapovič muffler. The package also includes transforming the standard two-seat configuration into a solo one (with a single-seat cover), and the addition of CNC-machined brake and clutch levers and fuel cap.

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR sportbike. - Credit: Photo by Mattia Negrini, courtesy of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

A revised chassis houses new frame plates to increase torsional and lateral rigidity, and the wheels are seven percent lighter than in 2021, which gives them a 10 percent decrease in their moment on inertia for lighter turning, shorter braking distances and quicker acceleration.

The F3 RR in Racing Kit guise. - Credit: Photo by Mattia Negrini, courtesy of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

As it needed to do, MV Agusta has spent considerable time focusing on the aerodynamic package of the new F3 RR. Compared to the sleek but aging design we saw last year, the 2022 edition comes with new side-mounted strakes, a new windscreen and a new front fender that helps direct more air into the radiator. Another debut is an aero package claimed to produce 17 pounds of downforce at 150 mph.

A new 5.5-inch TFT dash features turn-by-turn navigation that comes via the MV Ride App. - Credit: Photo: Courtesy of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

MV has gone deep into the electronics to create a machine capable of harnessing its full output potential, teaming with Milan’s e-Novia in developing an IMU, exclusive to MV Augusta, to mitigate traction and wheelie control. Also partnered with MV is Continental, which has fit its MK100 cornering ABS system for the Brembo brakes.

Buyers are offered the choice of the RR color scheme (right) or full Racing Kit dress (left). - Credit: Photo by Mattia Negrini, courtesy of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

While many of these developments are aimed at producing faster lap times, MV Agusta has still kept the road rider in mind by reworking the dash interface and what it can do. The new 5.5-inch TFT dash now features turn-by-turn navigation that comes via the MV Ride App. There’s also cruise control and revised handlebar controls, including a dedicated launch-control button fitted to the right handlebar. Available in the Racing Kit (white) or RR (red and black) colorways, the MV Agusta F3 RR is priced at $25,270. Deliveries are expected by the end of January.

