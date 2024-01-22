Here is a first look at the Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game matchup

Call it the Joy of Six.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight season after defeating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in a Divisional round contest in Orchard Park, New York.

Next up is a trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens. After all the chatter last week, we can now say Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost a road playoff game in his career, right?

Here’s a quick look at the Chiefs-Ravens matchup, which is at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will air on CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City).

Records

Baltimore was the AFC’s top seed after finishing 13-4 in the regular season.

The Chiefs were the third seed and had an 11-6 regular-season record.

Playoff roads

The Ravens had a bye in the Wild Card round and routed the Houston Texans 34-10 in Saturday’s Divisional playoff game in Baltimore.

The Chiefs thumped the Dolphins 26-7 in a Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, then beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 on Sunday in a Divisional playoff game in Orchard Park.

Offensive ranks

The Ravens’ scoring offense ranked fourth (28.4 points per game) in the regular season and were sixth in total offense.

The Chiefs’ scoring offense ranked 15th (21.8 points per game) in the regular season and ninth in total offense.

Defensive ranks

The Ravens had the top-ranked scoring defense in the NFL (16.5 points per game) and were sixth in yards allowed.

The Chiefs’ defense ranked second in points allowed (17.3 per game) and were second in yards allowed.

The quarterbacks

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes completed 67.2% of his passes with 4,183 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He rushed for 389 yards.

Star kickers

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker made 86.5% of his field-goal attempts with a long of 50 yards. He missed just one of 52 extra-point attempts.

The Chiefs’ Harrison Butker was successful on 94.3% of his field-goal attempts and made all 38 extra-point attempts.

Series history

The Chiefs lead the all-time series history 7-5, but the Ravens won the last meeting (36-35 on Sept. 19, 2021 in Baltimore). Mahomes is 3-1 in his career against the Ravens.

This will be the second playoff meeting between the teams. Baltimore thumped the Chiefs 30-7 at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 9, 2011 in a wild-card game.