First Look: The Condos in This NYC Luxury Tower Will Have Self-Irrigating Gardens

Manhattan is known for its glossy residential buildings, but one of the larger issues with living in these environments—especially given the last two years—is that they’re often severed from the natural world. Thankfully new properties are responding to this issue by creating residences that bring the outside in via biophilic design principles. One of these soon-to-come developments is Flatiron House, which promises to bring full-blown gardens into individual homes.

The project marks a collaboration between Anbau Development and Cookfox Architects, both of whom at point have had offices in the Flatiron District and have previously worked on new builds in the neighborhood. The property will be situated on 23rd Street and 24th Street and will consist of two distinct buildings, one on each street: the Tower and the Loft. Residences range from having one bedroom to four bedrooms (some are duplexes with private terraces) and will be available for occupancy starting this summer.

On the outside, the building features a limestone and bronze facade, giving it an immediate sense of warmth. The interiors mirror that sentiment, featuring bronze and walnut details. Since Cookfox designed the property with biophilic principals in mind, it imagined the homes as a sort of serene refuge from the hustle and bustle of the city just beyond.

“Even with these big, beautiful windows, we wanted acoustic isolation,” says Rick Cook, one of the principals at Cookfox. “Part of the definition of luxury and comfort and quality is also quiet. So the windows and window assembly are designed to perform at a very high level.” Residents will be centrally located in Manhattan, but you won’t be hearing much of the outside noise–even while those in uppermost part of the Tower can enjoy views of Madison Square Garden just beyond.

One of the more unique aspects of these units is that most will come outfitted with gardens set on deep loggias. These will be relatively low-maintenance for residents, as each will have a self-watering irrigation system. Plants that are included with the home run the gamut from oregano and lavender to strawberries and blueberries, so you can incorporate them in various recipes. It’s one of the many ways that the project was designed with a full-time resident in mind, as opposed to the part-time abodes found on Billionaire’s Row. “The majority of our buildings, people really live in them,” says James Treacy, the director of development at Anbau. “They find the spaces we develop are conducive to family living and being present in the city.”

The concept of bringing the outdoors in continues in the courtyard, which connects the two separate buildings and functions as a sort of private garden in the midst of the city. It’s integral to the building’s DNA, as all of the amenities—which include a library and a fitness center—feature terraces that overlook this space.

Only 44 residences are up for grabs in total, and those looking to add a bit of nature to their day-to-day can start snagging units up now. Prices ranges from about $2 million to upwards of $13 million.

