What jurors saw at Parkland school crime scene: blood stains, bullet holes, lost teddy bear

A stuffed white teddy bear, dirty and discarded on the stairwell floor. Outside room 1215, dried blood stained the floor where three students were fatally shot.

Inside room 1214, where students learned about the history of the Holocaust, bullet holes pockmarked desks, and laptops, headphones and water bottles remain frozen in time.

These are among the sights seen by jurors who visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to witness the scene of Florida’s deadliest school shooting. The jury visit unfolded Thursday — the 12th day of trial — as Broward prosecutors wound down their case in chief against gunman Nikolas Cruz.

He’s already pleaded guilty, but the jury will be deciding whether to sentence the 23-year-old to death, or life in prison.

The state has presented a brutally detailed case. Jurors heard from scores of shaken survivors, some of whom suffered catastrophic gunshot wounds, police investigators, crime-scene technicians, and medical examiners who cataloged the devastating bullet wounds to those killed.

And, perhaps most viscerally, jurors heard directly from the grieving relatives of most of the 17 murdered students . Over three days this week, they tearfully recounted tender memories, lost futures and families shattered by the violent, premature deaths of their children. The testimony was so moving that several of Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court.

The jury view was the chilling capstone of the state’s case, an exploration of the three-story freshman building, still strewn with Valentine’s Day cards, discarded water bottles and blood stains.

The group of 12 jurors and 10 alternates were allowed to visit each of the floors, and classrooms where students fled for cover as Cruz squeezed off volleys of high-velocity bullets though hallway door windows. They weren’t allowed to ask questions of deputies escorting them, touch anything or take photos.

The media wasn’t allowed to accompany the jurors. No photos were permitted, but a pool of reporters was allowed to walk through the building afterward, and their dispatches describe a haunting scene — the first look inside by the media or public at the site of Florida’s worst school shooting.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.