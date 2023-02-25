First look at interrogation video of man accused of killing four people in two separate murder cases

For the first time, Action News Jax is hearing from a man accused of killing four people in two different cases.

We obtained interrogation footage of Terrell Lewis, from the first time he was arrested in April 2022. In this case and video, he’s accused of killing the mother of his child along with her two siblings and sparked an amber alert for taking his 8-year-old.

Lewis only spoke with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives about what happened for less than 10 minutes and sat in the room by himself for several hours. Once detectives told him he was facing murder chargers, they left the room and he didn’t have much of a reaction.

“You know where you’re at?” a detective asked in the beginning of the video.

“Yeah, the interrogation room,” Lewis responded.

Detectives read him his rights and wanted to talk to him about what happened.

“It’s been a very long morning for you and for us,” the detective said.

“We’ll start it with you first and you tell us what happened,” the detective said.

“Just skip me I don’t want to talk,” Lewis responded.

“I mean, tell us what happened,” the detective said back to Lewis.

“I’m good,” Lewis said.

“You had told them when they picked you up that-,” the detective said before Lewis cut him off.

“I didn’t tell nobody nothing. They said what’s my name, they asked me my name, I gave them my name. They put me in the back of the car. I asked them if my son could talk on the phone they said no, they put me in the back of the car and they brought me here. That’s just how it went,” Lewis said.

“So, you weren’t the person we needed to talk to?” detectives responded.

“You tell me that’s what I’m asking,” Lewis said back.

“When we got the amber alert, that’s when we went up under the bridge me and my son,” Lewis said a few seconds later.

Detectives specifically say they want to hear what happened throughout the day, hear his story and how he ended up under the bridge with his son.

“We got the amber alert... we got a call everybody was calling me we went up under the bridge. It was like, no less than 10 minutes. Less than 10 minutes. We went under the bridge, we seen the cop I told him hey this is us right here me and my son,” Lewis said.

Detectives got pulled out of the room when asking a few questions about daycare. The video we have shows Lewis then sat in the interrogation room for roughly 3 more hours.

His arrest report states police also interviewed the 8-year-old who heard the gunshots and says Lewis rushed out of the home. It says Lewis told him the three victims made jokes at him, when asked if Lewis confessed to killing them, the boy nodded yes.

Detectives and JSO employees come back into the room, take pictures of him and change him out of the clothes he was wearing.

“You know why you changed your clothes and switched over right?” a detective said

“No sir,” Lewis said.

“You’ve been charged with murder, three counts of murder,” the detective said.

Action News Jax reported just about a month later that Lewis was charged with a 4th murder from a separate that case that happened in March 2022, about a month prior to the triple murder. This is where he’s accused of killing a 24-year-old woman, Investigators said Lewis was following the woman’s car closely and quickly, witnesses added he chased her down the road shooting into her car on Welland Road. JSO said she was shot twice in the face and later died at the hospital. A warrant Action News Jax obtained linked him to her death from witness statements, security footage, bullet casings and tracking Lewis’ cell phone the night of the murder that took place in March.

Lewis’ next court date is March 7th.

