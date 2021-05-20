Here’s your first look at the menu of Ashley Christensen’s new NC chicken restaurant

The chicken sandwich world according to Ashley Christensen is just as hot as it is not.

This week, the James Beard award-winning chef unveiled the menu for BB’s Crispy Chicken, her fast-casual group of restaurants opening this year.

At the heart of BB’s are chicken sandwiches, especially spicy chicken sandwiches.

Half of the BB’s sandwich menu includes a series of escalatingly spicy sauces, from the tang of a buffalo sauce, the tingle of jalapeno, an Alabama white sauce of Duke’s mayo spiked with Tabasco and the “Red Scorpion,” which combines tropical fruits with scorpion peppers, reaching 35,000 on the Scoville scale, or roughly five times as spicy as a jalapeno.

The milder sandwiches come without hot sauce, topped instead with just pickles, or veggies, as well as one with pimento cheese and another with barbecue and cheese sauces and a warning to have the napkins handy.

Choose your own spice adventure

In putting a spotlight on spice, Christensen said the range of hot chicken sandwiches goes from tepid to searing and that she wanted BB’s to allow spice lovers to choose their own adventure.

“There is a lot of hot and spicy chicken out there,” Christensen said in an email. “It’s generally hotter than hell, or it’s a slightly spiced mayo. We loved the idea of options here, and being able to share the Scoville Scale so folks can really have a transparent understanding of what they are signing up for. Last thing in the world you want is to get home and have a sandwich that’s too spicy to enjoy, or one that doesn’t have the kick for which you were hoping.”

The Scoville Scale measures the heat of hot peppers, from 0 Scoville units for bell peppers to millions for the world’s hottest peppers. The Smithsonian Magazine said a typical bottle of Tabasco hot sauce is 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville units.

Fried chicken sandwiches have been beloved ever sense they were slapped between two pieces of bread, but are all of a sudden teetering on obsession. Menus throughout the Triangle, including Christensen’s Beasley’s Chicken+Honey, preach the crunchy, salty, fatty gospel.

Story continues

“It’s sort of a timeless offering,” Christensen told the News & Observer in pre-pandemic 2020. “There’s some version of a crispy chicken dish in nearly every culture of food.”

At BB’s, the buns are brioche and the sandwiches are battered instead of breaded, which the brand describes as “shatteringly” crisp. The sandwiches either come as a boneless breast, gluten-free tenders, or as fried green tomatoes for a veggie option.

There will be brined fries, sweet potato waffle fries and fried cheese curds as sides. And the sweets includes shakes and fried pies like apple and cherry.

The menu of BB’s Crispy Chicken includes battered chicken breast sandwiches, topped with a series of hot sauce, or cooled off with a smear of mayonnaise.

Fried chicken wars

BB’s represents a local contender in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars, which have pitted the largest fast-food chains in the country in the pursuit of golden brown glory. The likes of Popeye’s, Zaxby’s, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and others have launched new chicken sandwiches in the past few years, each aimed at unseating Chick-Fil-A from its sandwich throne.

In 2019, Popeyes introduced the chicken sandwich that seemed to set off the latest craze, selling out of months of supply in a matter of days.

BB’s plans to open three initial locations this year, beginning with the Midtown East development in Raleigh, followed by University Hill in Durham and Parkside Commons in Cary.

The restaurant falls outside of Christensen’s own AC Restaurants group and is instead a partnership with MDO Holdings, which owns the Durham Food Hall.

MDO Holdings president Doug Warf said that the first BB’s is slated to open in July, pending any construction delays. The Midtown East development is part of Raleigh’s Wegmans shopping center and includes a CAVA and a newly opened Torchy’s Tacos.