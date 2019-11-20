Inside the Only Hotel Suite in the World With a $200,000 Bed

Click here to read the full article.

We’ve detailed before all the steps it takes to create Swedish company Hästens’ famous beds, from the hand-teasing and coiling of horsehair for the stuffing to the hand-stitching and tufting of the final mattress. It’s a process that’s been honed since 1852, can take up to 350 hours to complete, and that can result in beds that come with a six-figure price tag. With that kind of cost, it’s rare to find these super-luxe beds in hotels—until now. On November 20th, Lotte New York Palace unveiled eight suites with different models of Hästens beds, making it the hotel with the most extensive collection of the brand’s products in North and South America. The pinnacle of the new offerings is The Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite, the only hotel room in the world to house the latest iteration of the flagship, $200,000 Vividus bed.

Located on the 43rd floor of the hotel’s exclusive Tower section, the Ultimate Sleep Suite features two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a vast living/dining space with wrap-around windows looking out at the Midtown skyline. The spaces have been re-fitted with a Hästens-inspired Scandinavian décor, as well as other nods to the company; in the library nook, for example, you’ll find a glass-enclosed model of all the layers that go into the handcrafted beds, while towels, sleep masks, and lavender sachets in Hästens’ signature blue-and-white checked fabric are included throughout, along with Hästens alpaca throws, and throw pillows the brand created especially for the suite. The secondary bedroom houses two queen-sized Maranga beds—top with stuffed toys if kids will be checking in—while the spacious master bedroom is where you’ll find that cloud-like top-of-the-line Vividus, which only nine highly-trained “bed artisans” are qualified to make. Hästens down pillows and ultra-luxe bedding complete the dreamy offering.

Guests booking the $10,000-a-night Ultimate Sleep Suite will receive a pre-arrival call from a Sleep Curator, who will ask about pillow preferences, pajama sizes and more to help personalize the stay. Upon arrival, you'll find blue-checked pajamas and cushy grey slippers waiting (both are yours to take home), as well as a closet stocked with other Hästens' Sleepwear Collection products like down booties, bathrobes, and towels (which are available for purchase.) An evening service of chamomile tea is also included, to help further the relaxing, sleep-friendly experience, as is access to other Tower suite amenities like Maybach car service and unpacking and packing assistance. Probably most useful, though, is the availability of 24-hour room service—because once you get in the bed, it will be hard to get out.

