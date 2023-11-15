First look at prices in Disney's Cotino: $1 million-plus for homes, $20,000 to join club

Disney Destinations Vice President of Sales Experience and Strategy Ted Watson, center, and fellow employees attend a media preview event for the new Cotino Sales Studio in Rancho Mirage on Tuesday.

Cotino — the Disney-brand development in Rancho Mirage that calls for hundreds of homes, a swimmable lagoon and a resort hotel — is continuing to slowly take shape, with home prices announced this week starting north of $1 million.

And if you want to be a member at that swanky clubhouse inspired by the Pixar "Incredibles" films, it'll cost $20,000 to join and $11,000 a year after that.

Cotino is slated to eventually have nearly 2,000 homes and condos on long-vacant land just east of Bob Hope Drive, between Frank Sinatra and Gerald Ford drives, and across from the entrance to Sunnylands Center and Gardens.

The initial phase will feature a fraction of that total figure. Located on the north end of the 618-acre property, it will include more than 300 homes, or about 15% of the total approved for the development. About a third of those initial homes will be in a 55-plus community.

The development has been led by Arizona-based developer DMB Development, and Disney joined as a partner early last year, announcing Cotino as its first Storyliving by Disney community. Disney officials continue to scout sites in the U.S. for additional Storyliving locations.

A home sales studio, seen bottom right on Tuesday, is the first structure built at the new Cotino community in Rancho Mirage.

What are the starting prices?

While the pricing options for some home designs and floorplans have yet to be released, Cotino officials offered the first indication of what it will cost to live in the community.

The smallest home sites, known as the Cottage Collection, include three different floorplans with one- and two-story models ranging from roughly 2,260 to 2,820 square feet. Prices for those homes are expected to start “from the upper $1 millions,” Cotino officials announced this week.

Prices for the Grand Collection, which includes four different floorplans ranging from roughly 2,780 to 3,730 square feet, will begin from the “low $2 millions.” The prices fall on the upper end of the housing market in Rancho Mirage: Census data shows the city's median home value is $570,400.

Cotino officials did not release any pricing information for homes in the Estate Collection, which will be the largest and built on sites 90 feet or wider.

Beyond the homes, many other amenities such as Cotino Bay, a 24-acre “grand oasis” lagoon, will be available to community residents — at an additional price.

Membership in the Artisan Club, which includes access to an “Incredibles”-inspired venue and a beachfront clubhouse, as well as special Disney-curated events, will cost a one-time initiation fee of $20,000 plus tax, along with annual dues of $11,000 plus tax.

Club memberships will also include access to a beach bar, a wellness center with a lap pool, tennis and pickleball courts and exclusive member beaches. A separate beach at Cotino Bay will be available to non-club members at a fee.

When will the first homes be completed?

It’s unclear precisely when the first homes at Cotino will be finished, as project officials have not set a specific timeline for the development’s completion. But signs suggest that more construction will be getting underway soon.

Home sales are expected to start in early 2024, with Cotino officials planning to hold their first pre-sales appointments with potential buyers this month. Cotino’s sales studio is the first structure to be built on the sprawling Cotino property, while mass grading and other infrastructure work has already been done.

Jay Critcher, Cotino’s vice president and general manager, told The Desert Sun that construction of homes will take about a year, and project officials are hoping to have Cotino Bay filled in by the time residents start to move in.

The beachfront clubhouse — as well as the Parr House venue inspired by “Incredibles 2” — are slated to be done in 2025, Critcher said, while a town center with shops and restaurants planned for the lagoon’s north end is planned for 2026.

As work continues at the Cotino site, other approvals for the project are still making their way through city hall. During its meeting Thursday, the Rancho Mirage City Council is slated to consider preliminary development plans for the beachfront clubhouse, the Parr House and the large town center.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

