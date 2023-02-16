First look at Waynesboro Schools unbalanced budget, proposed calendar

WAYNESBORO — Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said he's never encountered a budget year like this one, calling the process "very confusing." The hope is it's much less confusing by the time the Waynesboro School Board plans to adopt a budget March 14.

At this point the proposed budget is out of balance by just under $2 million. The expected revenue is $48.65 million while the expected expenditures are $50.6 million.

Cassell was at a regional superintendents meeting Tuesday and after some budget discussions with other superintendents as well as people at the state level he came away a little more positive that things can be resolved.

"They're pretty optimistic," Cassell said. "I'm trying to be optimistic about what's coming from the Senate and House versions of the budget."

One of the reasons this budget is so confusing, Cassell said, is that the state budget proposals by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Senate and the Virginia House of Delegates are all different. Waynesboro developed their budget this year based on the Governor's budget from December, but that could change.

"They are so far apart that it's hard to talk about what's going on," Cassell said.

Things are so up-in-the-air that, unlike most years, Waynesboro has scheduled a budget work session Feb. 28, hoping for more clarity by then. Work sessions in Waynesboro are rare.

Waynesboro's priorities for this coming budget cycle include increasing employee compensation and supporting student needs as the division continues to recover from challenges presented by the pandemic. School officials have also been meeting with contractors about renovations at Wenonah Elementary and Wayne Hill Preschool. Cassell said those projects will complete school renovations with the exception of the 1970s section of Waynesboro High School.

Among the differences in the state budget that school divisions will have to monitor is a 5% raise for instructional and support positions in the Governor's budget and a 7% raise in both the House and Senate budgets. The state provides less than 50% of funding for a raise, meaning the localities must provide the rest.

"A 7% raise will require an increased local match if that makes it through both chambers," Cassell said. "That will increase the expenditure of the school board pretty significantly."

Based on the Governor's budget, salaries are $29 million, an increase of $1.8 million. That also includes a 5% salary increase for athletic coaching and extracurricular duties in Waynesboro.

"We've not increased much over the last decade," Cassell said of the salary bump. "We were getting behind some of our neighbors, surrounding school divisions."

Benefits also increased by $887,414.

Last year's adopted balanced budget was just under $57 million, so this year's budget will be a decrease, although Cassell told the Waynesboro School Board Tuesday night that it's not apples to apples when comparing the two.

There is less federal pandemic funding this year, as well as the elimination of a school bus grant and school construction funds. Plus, an error in calculating by the state may cause the loss of $677,911 by Waynesboro, although Cassell seems certain that will be resolved.

Local funding will be up, with the City of Waynesboro appropriating $18.8 million, $1.4 million more than a year ago. That funding is based on a revenue sharing formula between the city and the school division.

The General Assembly is expected to adjourn with an adopted budget on Feb. 25, although it was much later than that a year ago. Once the state budget is adopted, Waynesboro school officials will have a clearer understanding of their own budget.

"Our goal would be to have a balanced budget to present to you for adoption on the (March) 14th," Cassell told the school board.

The school division needs to submit a budget to the City of Waynesboro by March 27.

School calendar

The school board got a look at the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. It will be on the agenda for approval at the March 14 meeting.

Key Dates:

First day of school for students: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Thanksgiving break: Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24

End of first semester: Friday, Dec. 15

Winter break for students: Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Spring break: Monday, March 25, 2024 through Monday, April 1, 2024

High School graduation: Friday, May 17, 2024

Last day of school for students: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

