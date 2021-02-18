First Majestic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $23.1 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $363.9 million.

First Majestic shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.52, a climb of 73% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AG

