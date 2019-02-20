First Majestic (AG) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.8% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 20.2% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



First Majestic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Price

First Majestic Silver Corp. Price | First Majestic Silver Corp. Quote

Investors interested in the Mining – Silver industry may consider MAG Silver Corp. MAG, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Is AG going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down



Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



Who wouldn't? Our annual Top 10s have beaten the market with amazing regularity. In 2018, while the market dropped -5.2%, the portfolio scored well into double-digits overall with individual stocks rising as high as +61.5%. And from 2012-2017, while the market boomed +126.3, Zacks' Top 10s reached an even more sensational +181.9%.



See Latest Stocks Today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research