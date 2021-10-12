First major winter storm of the season

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and the United States failed to make any major progress on Tuesday in resolving a row over the size and functioning of their embassies and there is a risk that relations could worsen further, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. With ties already at post-Cold War lows, the two countries are in a dispute over the number of diplomats they can post to each other's capitals, though Moscow said it was willing to lift restrictions imposed in recent years. "I cannot say that we have achieved great progress," Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying after talks in Moscow with U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.