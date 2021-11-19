In its first meeting since Norman's swearing-in, the Fire and Police Commission bans the use of no-knock search warrants

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission removed the use of no-knock search warrants from its standard operating procedures Thursday evening.

Banning no-knock search warrants has been a policy that activists, both locally and nationally, have been calling for after Breonna Taylor was killed in her home by police in Louisville in 2020.

Gov. Tony Evers called for a ban on no-knock search warrants in June 2020.

Prior to Thursday's change in policy, Milwaukee police were allowed to execute no-knock search warrants due to an exception in the standard operating procedure.

The commission removed the following wording from its standard operating procedures: "The Milwaukee Police Department shall only seek, apply for, and execute no-knock search warrants if the member has reasonable grounds to believe that knocking and announcing a police presence would create an imminent threat of physical violence to the member and/or another person and not solely to prevent the destruction of evidence."

The commission took three actions in what it calls "significant policing reform policies" on Thursday:

Banning police officers from seeking and executing no-knock search warrants Granting whistleblower protection, which clarifies that officers have an affirmative duty to report serious acts of misconduct and protects the reporting officers from retaliation Adopting a new discipline matrix, which lays out a uniform system of disciplining officers for various violations

This is the first meeting and the first set of actions the commission has taken since Jeffrey Norman was sworn in as the city's 22nd police chief Monday.

