First Merchants Bank on S. Dixie robbed; second Monroe area bank targeted in a week

This man robbed the First Merchants Bank on S. Dixie Hwy. in Monroe Township Wednesday afternoon. He fits the description of a man who robbed the PNC Bank in Monroe last week.

The bank robber outside the First Merchants Bank in Monroe Township

For the second time in a week, a bank was robbed in the Monroe area.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man who fit the description of the robber in the previous incident, walked into the First Merchants Bank, 14581 S. Dixie Hwy., in Monroe Township.

Monroe County sheriff’s detectives reported the male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. The suspect implied he had a weapon, however it was not produced or observed.

The teller complied with the note and the suspect exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. It was the same method of operation that occurred last week on Thursday, May 12. In that incident, a man wearing a mask passed the teller a note demanding cash. Monroe Police reported no weapon was seen, but the suspect implied he was armed.

Earlier report: PNC Bank on Monroe Street robbed Thursday afternoon

However, in the most recent robbery at First Merchants, deputies said the suspect fled in a vehicle. The robber was observed walking west through the bank parking lot, where he entered a black Nissan SUV with a temporary license plate affixed to the rear window.

No customers were in the bank at the time the incident occurred. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, black Nike ball cap, a long-sleeved, red zip-up Nike jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

If it is the same robber, he is believed to have committed other bank robberies this year in Flat Rock and in communities in and outside the state of Michigan. The FBI is involved in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Second Monroe area bank robbed in a week