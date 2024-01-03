First meteor shower of 2024: How to see the Quadrantid meteor shower Wednesday in Ohio

Keep your eyes on the sky Wednesday night in Ohio for the chance to see a fast and furious meteor shower before it's gone.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 3) starting around 7:50 p.m., be on the lookout throughout Ohio for the Quadrantid meteor shower just below the big dipper constellation, according to EarthSky.org.

In peak conditions with no moonlight, the Quadrantids can briefly produce 60 to 100 meteors per hour. The Quadrantids have a "sharp peak," meaning most activity happens within the span of just a few hours — so don't miss them.

The vicinity of the upcoming Quadrantid meteor shower, which will peak on Jan. 3 and 4, 2024.

The key to seeing any meteor shower is to find ideal conditions (lack of moonlight, no light pollution from urban centers and clear weather) to increase your chances.

What is a dark sky place?: Here's where to find the best stargazing in Ohio

While moonlight will be about half due to a last quarter moon, the National Weather Service Wilmington office is forecasting clouds overnight that may limit Ohioan's ability to see the showers.

The meteor shower (which gets its name from the obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralis), is caused (possibly) by two objects: an asteroid named 2003 EH1 and a second object, the Comet 96P/Machholz, according to EarthSky.org.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: The Quadrantid meteor shower will fly over Ohio tonight