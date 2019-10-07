First Mid-Engine Chevy Corvette Goes to Auction in January, Should Fetch Millions

From Car and Driver

The Barrett-Jackson auction company will offer up the very first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette off the line at its January auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, with all proceeds going to a Detroit educational charity.

The mid-engine C8 Corvette with VIN 001 will have the Z51 Performance package and the 495-hp 6.2-liter LT2 V-8, but details such as color have not yet been released, nor has a sale estimate been given.

This same auction house sold the last C7 Corvette last spring and took in $2.7 million for a different charity.

We've seen this before: automakers offering the first example of a highly anticipated new model up for auction to benefit a charity. This time, General Motors will auction off the first mid-engine Corvette off the line at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale Auction in January. All proceeds will go to the Detroit Children's Fund, which benefits underfunded Detroit public schools.

VIN 001 of the C8 Corvette Stingray is powered by a 495-hp 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 and is equipped with the Z51 performance package, which adds an electronically controlled limited-slip differential with a shorter final-drive ratio, Brembo brakes, a performance exhaust, heavy-duty cooling system, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires.

There's no doubt this example will go for well over the $59,995 starting price of the C8 Stingray. Only a few months ago, the final front-engine C7 Corvette sold for $2.7 million at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in June, and the first Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 off the line sold for an insane $1.1 million at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in January, both also for charity.



