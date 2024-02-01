First migrant bus arrives in El Paso County

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, Jan. 28, a bus carrying migrants arrived in Colorado Springs. According El Paso County Commissioner District 4, Longinos Gonzales, Jr., the migrant families on the bus came from Denver.

“The failure of the Denver policies and its mayor… the governor is hurting our state and hurting our communities,” said Gonzalez, Jr.

The rising crisis at the United States’ southern border has led to an influx of migrant families and individuals, some of them ending up in Colorado.

“This is not just a local challenge. It is a national emergency and it’s destroying cities and communities around our nation,” said Carrie Geitner, El Paso County Commissioner District 2.

Some communities, most notably Denver, have taken a welcoming stance towards migrants and are currently offering them sanctuary.

“They need to really think seriously about what they’re doing with regard to that $180 million cost or whatever it ultimately will be,” said Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Commissioner District 3. “What that means as far as a diversion of resources away from helping the citizens that are there legally.”

El Paso County officials have announced that El Paso County will not be a sanctuary for migrants, citing public health and safety, and responsibility to El Paso County taxpayers.

“We in El Paso County must draw a line in the sand. We’re not in the business of selling dreams that can’t be fulfilled. Offering sanctuary or support beyond our capabilities is a dangerous game and risks the safety of both migrants and our citizens,” Geitner said.

Commissioners also said it diverts resources away from the homeless population.

“I cannot believe that we have individuals coming across the border who are being placed in the hotels,” said Holly Williams, El Paso County Commissioner District 1, “compared to someone who goes to a soup kitchen or to the rescue mission to get food or who has to find shelter on a cold night.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, El Paso County Commissioners, along with members of Colorado Springs City Council, said they are taking a stand against the national migrant crisis, and they are declaring El Paso County, along with the city of Colorado Springs, not a sanctuary.

In a press release from the Mayor’s office, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said, “We will not invite this crisis into our city and we are not a sanctuary city. It’s the City’s duty to care for its residents first, and that remains our top priority. While we are called to serve and help those in need, as Mayor I will act as a thoughtful and careful steward of our taxpayer dollars. We must use these limited resources in support of and in service to our own residents first.”

