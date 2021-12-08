First migrants sent to Mexico from US in reboot of Trump-era scheme

By Jose Luis Gonzalez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - The first two migrants have been returned to Mexico from the United States at the U.S.-Mexico border under a revamped program begun under the Trump administration, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

The United States and Mexico last week agreed to restart the controversial scheme known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order.

Mexico made the restart conditional on Washington meeting certain criteria, including offering vaccines to asylum seekers.

The first two migrants returned under the revamped scheme entered Mexico at a border crossing in Ciudad Juarez opposite El Paso, Texas, according to the IOM spokesperson.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Department of Homeland Security began the court-mandated re-implementation of MPP at one location today.

"For operational security reasons, DHS is not sharing details such as location of initial returns or number of individuals enrolled," the CBP spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez and Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson; Editing by Dave graham)