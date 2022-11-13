First Mining Gold's (TSE:FF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on First Mining Gold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00024 = CA$61k ÷ (CA$265m - CA$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, First Mining Gold has an ROCE of 0.02%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.5%.

In the above chart we have measured First Mining Gold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is First Mining Gold's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that First Mining Gold is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.02% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Our Take On First Mining Gold's ROCE

To sum it up, First Mining Gold is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 63% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

