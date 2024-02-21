First Minister has ‘very little to show’ for first year in charge, says Rishi Sunak

Humza Yousaf has lost in the courts and in politics and is leaking support, the Scottish Tories claim - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has said Humza Yousaf has “very little to show” for being First Minister for nearly a year other than a “lost court case” on gender recognition laws and the resignation of his “shamed” health secretary.

The Prime Minister argued the most memorable moments in Mr Yousaf’s short tenure have been Michael Matheson quitting over his £11,000 roaming charges bill and a comprehensive court defeat on Nicola Sturgeon’s self-ID gender laws.

He attacked Mr Yousaf for focusing on independence since he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon in March last year, arguing it was a “distraction” from his domestic responsibilities such as schools and hospitals.

Humza Yousaf with disgraced former health minister Michael Matheson - Robert Perry/PA Wire

Writing in the programme for next week’s Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen, Mr Sunak also lambasted the SNP and Labour for failing to support the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Energy workers

Tens of thousands of energy workers are employed in the North East of Scotland and the Tories are hoping to make gains in the area in the upcoming general election.

Industry leaders have reacted with hostility to Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to increase the North Sea windfall tax from 75 per cent to 78 per cent, and extend it to 2029. Both the SNP and Labour have also expressed opposition to the licensing of new fields.

Douglas Ross said “every single seat” in the North East of Scotland would be a “straight fight” between the Tories and “Humza Yousaf’s SNP”.

In his programme foreword, the Scottish Tory leader told his party members: “With your help we can make the difference between the SNP having a bad or terrible night and win key constituencies right across the country.”

Mr Matheson resigned as Health Secretary on Feb 8, three months after The Telegraph disclosed he had racked up £10,935.74 phone bill while on a family holiday in Morocco.

He then claimed the money from the public purse by arguing he had been conducting constituency business. He did not apologise for his actions in his resignation letter and is eligible for £12,712 severance pay from the public purse.

Blocked self-ID law

In December, a senior judge ruled Mr Sunak’s government acted lawfully by blocking the SNP’s controversial Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill amid concerns it undermined UK-wide protections for women.

This would have allowed Scots to change their legal gender by simply signing a statutory declaration, with no medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, and dropped the age limit to 16.

Mr Sunak said: “Humza Yousaf has been in office for nearly a year and has very little to show for it – a lost court case on the SNP’s ill-considered gender recognition plans, a shamed former health secretary and seven new prospectus papers on independence.

Rishi Sunak buoys Scottish Tories ahead of their annual conference in Aberdeen - JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP

“All a distraction from focusing on improving the schools, hospitals and roads he is responsible for.”

The Prime Minister also accused Labour of having no “plan to deliver for Scotland either”, warning that “Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer will take us back to square one”.

He added: “Neither Labour or the SNP are prepared to back Scotland’s oil and gas industry - risking jobs and our energy security.”

Mr Ross said the North East was Scotland’s “economic engine” but this was being undermined by “an SNP / Green government at Holyrood that is hell bent on raising taxes”.

“At the same time, Labour are threatening to close down the North Sea oil and gas sector if they win the next general election, despite it being such an important employer in the region,” he said.

The SNP and Labour were approached for comment.

