First Mon grand jury of the year indicts grandfather for woman's murder

Mar. 2—A truck driver involved in the September 2019 vehicle crash that killed a 30-year-old mother and a man accused of killing his grandson's mother are among those indicted by the most recent Monongalia County grand jury.

The grand jury met Feb. 25-26 and returned 116 indictments. The Dominion Post obtained the indictments Monday. Typically, the county holds its first of three yearly grand juries in January.

However, in a Dec. 22 order, Judge Susan Tucker rescheduled the Jan. 7 grand jury citing the county's red status on the Department of Education's COVID-19 map and the likelihood of increased cases following the holiday season.

Micah McClain was indicted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. According to the indictment, McClain was driving a vehicle involved in a crash that resulted in the death of Stephanie Eddy, on Sept. 15, 2019.

According to a civil lawsuit filed by Eddy's husband, McClain did not stop after the crash and instead continued to a location near Pedlar Run Road and reported "someone clipped me and wrecked, " over his CB radio.

McClain was hauling a D6 Caterpillar Dozer on a flatbed trailer. The dozer was loaded so the blade crossed the center line, causing the accident, according to the suit. The suit, in which McClain is a defendant, is still on-going.

The grand jury also indicted Gary Smith II on the charge of first-degree murder for "inflicting fatal injury (ies) on Alexa Randolph and thereby killing her."

Randolph, 32, was last seen Jan. 28 outside her apartment on Overdale Street, in Greenmont. She was reported missing later that day. The next day, she was found dead in the cargo area of her Ford Escape, which was parked in a shopping center parking lot.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office arrested Smith Feb. 10.

He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.

A full list of indictments will appear in a future edition of The Dominion Post.

