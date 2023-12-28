What will the first morning of 2024 feel like in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here’s when storms come

Dallas-Fort Worth may see frost on the first morning of the New Year, while the cold front arriving Sunday night also brings a slight chance of rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

“The morning hours of New Year`s Day will see temperatures fall into the 30s with even lower wind chills in the presence of a 15-25 mph northwest breeze,” wrote Fort Worth meteorologist Matt Stalley on the NWS website. “The substantially colder post-frontal air mass will remain in place to begin 2024 with highs only reaching the 40s and lower 50s both Monday and Tuesday.”

You’ll definitely need a coat if you’re planning on watching fireworks displays outdoors Sunday night as temperatures flirt with freezing temperatures, the NWS forecast says.

Daytime highs will warm up Saturday and Sunday, soaring just above 60 degrees.

The cold front rolling in New Year’s Eve will bring with it a slight chance, roughly 10%, “for rain to accompany this system mainly across parts of East and Central Texas” late Sunday and into Monday morning, according to Stalley.

Expect a cold start to the year, Monday and Tuesday, with daytime highs expected to be in 40s and low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 60s before a cold front arrives late Sunday evening. Expect much cooler and breezy conditions following the front’s passage heading into New Year’s Day with high temperatures only reaching the 40s and lower 50s.

When storms could come to North Texas

But behind the cold front, coming from the west Tuesday and Wednesday, is a deeper storm system that could bring “widespread rain across portions of Texas,” the forecast states.

Where the storm system is headed is still uncertain, the NWS states, and so are predictions of rain.

“A southern track would result in most rainfall remaining along the Texas Gulf Coast, while a more northerly track would result in widespread rain for much of North and Central Texas,” according to Stalley.

For now, the weather service is saying there is a 20%-30% chance of rain until they resolve where the storm is headed.